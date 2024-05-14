Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $408.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.63. 341,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,408. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $268.69 and a 12-month high of $440.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.