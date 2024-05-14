MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Down 3.1%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.70 and last traded at $155.70. Approximately 22,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 135,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.70.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

