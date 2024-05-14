Nano (XNO) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Nano has a market capitalization of $136.95 million and $2.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,464.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.96 or 0.00701160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00128745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00217260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00097433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.