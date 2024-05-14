Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Argus

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

NDAQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 539,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,844. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nasdaq by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

