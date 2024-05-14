Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natera

Natera Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NTRA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 51.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.