Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

NTRA opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.38. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

