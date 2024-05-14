National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $17,537,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 1,015.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Bank by 353.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

