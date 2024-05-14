National Bankshares Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.24 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0008941 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

