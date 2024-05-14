National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,341 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 941,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

