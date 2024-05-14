Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,370.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £133.70 ($167.92) and last traded at £133 ($167.04), with a volume of 102290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £133 ($167.04).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,434.44. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

