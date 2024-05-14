Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,370.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £133.70 ($167.92) and last traded at £133 ($167.04), with a volume of 102290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £133 ($167.04).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,434.44. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.29.
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
