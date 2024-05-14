Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

