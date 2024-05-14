Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.26 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

