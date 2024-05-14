Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navigator Stock Up 1.1 %

NVGS stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Navigator has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

