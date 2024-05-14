Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.47

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 102198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

