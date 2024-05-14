Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $28.49

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $29.92. Nayax shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.58 million, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

