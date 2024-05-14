NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 771,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBBK

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NB Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, EVP Paul A. Evangelista purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,504.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $363,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,504.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,735 shares of company stock worth $1,111,684. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NB Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,611 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.