NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

VYX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NCR Voyix Trading

Shares of VYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 131,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

