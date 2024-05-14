NEAR Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465.81 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.76 billion and $465.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00011522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,190,583,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,749,667 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,190,482,470 with 1,071,096,711 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.61841288 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $254,218,099.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

