Needham & Company LLC Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $210.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.25.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

EPAM traded up $7.32 on Friday, reaching $190.72. 1,830,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,809. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $180.28 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 238.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.