Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 148,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.