Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $677.72 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $677.72 million and approximately $39.96 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,835,328,154 coins and its circulating supply is 44,149,230,936 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

