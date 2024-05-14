Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $616.59. 2,083,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.61 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $265.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

