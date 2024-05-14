NetMind Token (NMT) Price Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. NetMind Token has a market cap of $189.36 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00008629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,779,627 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 5.87984353 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,539,418.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

