Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $238,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,164 shares of company stock worth $23,078,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

