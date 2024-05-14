NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NLCP opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.
NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on NLCP
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NewLake Capital Partners
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.