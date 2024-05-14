NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLCP opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

