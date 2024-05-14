Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Loop Capital

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $180.55. 153,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,957. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.39.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.