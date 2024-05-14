Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $221.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NXST opened at $174.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $161.39. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $15,144,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.