NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,326.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,326 ($117.13) and last traded at GBX 9,324 ($117.11), with a volume of 122877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,262 ($116.33).
NEXT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,414.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,886.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,359.56.
NEXT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,155.49%.
Insider Transactions at NEXT
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
