Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,098. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

