Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.