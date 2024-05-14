Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,741,928 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 2,201,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,550. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

