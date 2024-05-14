Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840,120 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 249,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 2,638,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,811. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

