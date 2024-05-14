Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $1.58 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,516. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

