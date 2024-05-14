Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $648.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

