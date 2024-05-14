Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Glaukos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. 500,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.47.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,032 shares of company stock valued at $21,621,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

