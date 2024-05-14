Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $682,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Matson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 170.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 2,031.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 161,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,446. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

