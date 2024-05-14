Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.71. 393,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,620. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

