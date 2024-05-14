Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 291.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 32.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 127,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQSP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,927. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,448. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

