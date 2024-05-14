Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 12,037 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 4,859,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $100.30.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.