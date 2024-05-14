Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 300.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.49. 472,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

