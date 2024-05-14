Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,705 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 479,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MTN

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.