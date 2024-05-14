Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 42,339 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 331,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.