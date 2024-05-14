Nigel Crossley Purchases 7,939 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,446.56).

Nigel Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serco Group alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.34), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($496,193.90).

Serco Group Price Performance

SRP stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.10 ($2.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.30 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.10 ($2.43).

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serco Group

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.