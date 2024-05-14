NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 0.7%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $93.41. 2,082,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,084,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 422.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 92,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,136,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $200,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

