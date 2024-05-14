Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.59. Nikola shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 31,272,147 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

