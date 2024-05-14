Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.26. The company had a trading volume of 560,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,447. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average of $235.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

