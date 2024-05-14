North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.71), with a volume of 212627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.69).

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.73. The stock has a market cap of £405.18 million, a PE ratio of 14,750.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.34%. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

