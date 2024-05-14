North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,130.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,130 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 4,130 ($51.87), with a volume of 5521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,030 ($50.62).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £556.00 million, a PE ratio of -9,828.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,707.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,749.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,238.10%.

Insider Transactions at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

In other North Atlantic Smaller Cos news, insider Julian Fagge bought 523 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($47.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($24,961.07). Corporate insiders own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

