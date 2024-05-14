North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 85,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

