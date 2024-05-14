Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. 14,006,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,124,515 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.11.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Novavax by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

